Overview

Dr. Samantha Durland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Iowa Hosps Clins and is affiliated with LMH Health.



Dr. Durland works at Unite Health, LLC in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.