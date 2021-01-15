Dr. Frembgen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantha Frembgen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samantha Frembgen, DO
Dr. Samantha Frembgen, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ - College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Frembgen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frembgen's Office Locations
-
1
Samantha Frembgen DO PLLC3814 E 5TH ST, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 372-8575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frembgen?
Professional. Caring. Will give it to you straight.
About Dr. Samantha Frembgen, DO
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1275620239
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Des Moines Univ - College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frembgen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frembgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frembgen works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Frembgen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frembgen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frembgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frembgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.