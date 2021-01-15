See All Psychiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Samantha Frembgen, DO

Psychiatry
3.5 (23)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samantha Frembgen, DO

Dr. Samantha Frembgen, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ - College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Frembgen works at Samantha Frembgen DO PLLC in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frembgen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Samantha Frembgen DO PLLC
    3814 E 5TH ST, Tucson, AZ 85716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 372-8575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 15, 2021
    Professional. Caring. Will give it to you straight.
    Curtis G Booth — Jan 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samantha Frembgen, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275620239
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona
    • Des Moines Univ - College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frembgen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frembgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frembgen works at Samantha Frembgen DO PLLC in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Frembgen’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Frembgen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frembgen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frembgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frembgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

