Overview of Dr. Samantha Han, MD

Dr. Samantha Han, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Han works at John A. Artenos M.d. Inc. in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.