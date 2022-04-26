Dr. Samantha Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Han, MD
Overview of Dr. Samantha Han, MD
Dr. Samantha Han, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
John A. Artenos M.d. Inc.1505 Wilson Ter Ste 160, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 846-8981
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Han has been my wife's OB since 2003. She delivered our son back then and just recently she had to undergo a hysterectomy to remove a huge fibroid. My wife initially switched OBs since we moved to west valley and Dr Han moved to Glendale. After only a few visits with the new OB she decided she's ok to drive farther and go back to Dr Han. I see all the bad reviews and I respect that. There are times where you do get delayed being seen but let's be real.. That happens in every practice. What my wife does is come prepared with her questions beforehand. If you don't have further questions she will move on to the next patient. We always had a great experience during our visits! Special mention to Suzy. She's always been amazing and professional with our insurance questions. She made sure everything was lined up before the procedure so all we need to do is show up.
About Dr. Samantha Han, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Korean
- 1063512812
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Armenian and Korean.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
