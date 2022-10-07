Overview of Dr. Samantha Houser, DO

Dr. Samantha Houser, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Houser works at Kelly L. McCluskey MD LLC in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.