Dr. Samantha Kanarek, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samantha Kanarek, DO
Dr. Samantha Kanarek, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Dr. Kanarek works at
Dr. Kanarek's Office Locations
Brick, NJ457 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor!!
About Dr. Samantha Kanarek, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
