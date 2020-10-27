Overview of Dr. Samantha Kanarek, DO

Dr. Samantha Kanarek, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Kanarek works at Brielle Orthopedics at Rothman in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.