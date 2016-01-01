See All Cardiologists in Neenah, WI
Super Profile

Dr. Samantha Kapphahn, DO

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Samantha Kapphahn, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Kapphahn works at ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Neenah in Neenah, WI with other offices in Fargo, ND, Wahpeton, ND, Appleton, WI and Shawano, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Neenah
    333 N Green Bay Rd, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 731-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic
    3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 364-8900
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 642-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Appleton Medical Center
    1818 N Meade St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 968-6866
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Shawano
    100 County Road B, Shawano, WI 54166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 731-8900
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Essentia Health-Fargo
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Samantha Kapphahn, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548420904
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore/Long Island J Hlth Sys
    Residency
    • North Shore Univ Hosp at Manhasset
    Medical Education
    • WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samantha Kapphahn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapphahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapphahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapphahn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapphahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kapphahn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapphahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapphahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapphahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

