Overview

Dr. Samantha Kapphahn, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Kapphahn works at ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Neenah in Neenah, WI with other offices in Fargo, ND, Wahpeton, ND, Appleton, WI and Shawano, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.