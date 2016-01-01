Dr. Samantha Kapphahn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapphahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Kapphahn, DO
Overview
Dr. Samantha Kapphahn, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Kapphahn works at
Locations
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Neenah333 N Green Bay Rd, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 731-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions (701) 364-8900
Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Directions (701) 642-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Appleton Medical Center1818 N Meade St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (800) 968-6866Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Shawano100 County Road B, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 731-8900MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samantha Kapphahn, DO
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore/Long Island J Hlth Sys
- North Shore Univ Hosp at Manhasset
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapphahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapphahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapphahn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapphahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
