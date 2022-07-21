Overview of Dr. Samantha Leib, MD

Dr. Samantha Leib, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Leib works at Union Hill Pediatrics in Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

