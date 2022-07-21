Dr. Samantha Leib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Leib, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samantha Leib, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Leib's Office Locations
Union Hill Pediatrics85 Bridge Plaza Dr, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (848) 288-9671
Hospital Affiliations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
This review is from another doctor, who happens to be a mom of two lovely girls. Dr Samantha Lieb cannot be a more compassionate, lovely, smart and thorough physician. I feel so incredibly lucky to have found her for our children. Because of her thorough exam, she found a endocrine condition for my daughter that would have easily been missed without the time and energy she took to find it. She even followed up with me to ensure that we had timely f/u with the endocrinologist. 100% crème de la crème. Can't endorse her highly enough. By the way, her office staff is so lovely as well. The front desk, the nurse (patty) are all gems.
Pediatrics
24 years of experience
English, Swedish
NPI: 1043224140
Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Leib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leib using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Leib speaks Swedish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.