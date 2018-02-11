Overview

Dr. Samantha Ludwig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ludwig works at Latham Medical Group, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.