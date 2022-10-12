Dr. Samantha McNail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha McNail, MD
Overview
Dr. Samantha McNail, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Dr. McNail works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Farmington1223 Maple St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 760-8811Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNail and Caitlyn went out of their way to make sure this veteran got treatment necessary to keep my cancer in check. David
About Dr. Samantha McNail, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1902844459
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNail has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNail accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNail has seen patients for Rash, Keloid Scar and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. McNail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.