Dr. Samantha Medina, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samantha Medina, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Dr. Medina works at Phoenix Foot and Ankle Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Surprise, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert West OBGYN
    33423 N 32ND AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-1500
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Maternity and Women's Clinic
    6525 W Sack Dr Ste 202, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 271-9375
  3. 3
    Arizona Maternity and Women's Clinic
    14961 W Bell Rd Ste 175, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 547-7205
  4. 4
    Desert West OBGYN
    7787 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ 85382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Great ob-gyn would definitely recommend. Also excellent personality.
    — Sep 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samantha Medina, DO
    About Dr. Samantha Medina, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598085474
    Education & Certifications

    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samantha Medina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Medina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

