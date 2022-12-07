Overview of Dr. Samantha Muhlrad, MD

Dr. Samantha Muhlrad, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Muhlrad works at Spine & Scoliosis Center in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.