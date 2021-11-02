Dr. Samantha Prats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Prats, MD
Overview of Dr. Samantha Prats, MD
Dr. Samantha Prats, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Prats' Office Locations
Baton Rouge Office500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 201-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have only visited Dr. Prats once and she and her staff were extremely nice and comforting for what is normally considered a painful procedure for me. She also referred me to 2 specialty doctors to help treat some issues that another OB never diagnosed or sent me to someone about after dealing with them for many years, so for that I'm extremely grateful. My only "negative" evaluation was that I get very anxious and have lots of questions and she seemed a little frustrated and ready to leave the office since we already talked a while, so that makes me concerned that in the future that if I ever get pregnant and have lots of questions, she might not be the best doctor for me to go to. But I'll definitely give her another try and see how it works out next time as she was extremely nice and patient at first, and her staff went above and beyond!
About Dr. Samantha Prats, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1265895759
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
