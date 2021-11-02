Overview of Dr. Samantha Prats, MD

Dr. Samantha Prats, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Prats works at Louisiana Women's Healthcare in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.