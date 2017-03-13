Dr. Samantha Price, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Price, DPM
Overview of Dr. Samantha Price, DPM
Dr. Samantha Price, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Price's Office Locations
Advanced Foot and Ankle Clinic PC3730 Plaza Way Ste 6500, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 585-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She explained everything to me and was easy to understand.
About Dr. Samantha Price, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Rita's Medical Center
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- MEREDITH COLLEGE

