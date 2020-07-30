Dr. Samantha Robare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Robare, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samantha Robare, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey Village, TX. They completed their residency with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Locations
Bayou City Dermatology20320 Northwest Fwy Ste 700, Jersey Village, TX 77065 Directions (346) 437-0400Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Magnolia Dermatology10547 Fry Rd, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (832) 834-3349
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treatment plan for both my daughters in regards to acne. VERY attentive and follows up thoroughly to make sure treatment is going well. Always takes time to make sure we understand recommendations and writes down plan. Absolutely wonderful...she has been a godsend for my daughters acne improvement. Office is very friendly and efficient with very short wait times.
About Dr. Samantha Robare, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robare accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robare has seen patients for Acne, Rosacea and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Robare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.