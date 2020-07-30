See All Dermatologists in Jersey Village, TX
Dr. Samantha Robare, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samantha Robare, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey Village, TX. They completed their residency with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital

Dr. Robare works at Bayou City Dermatology in Jersey Village, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rosacea and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayou City Dermatology
    20320 Northwest Fwy Ste 700, Jersey Village, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 437-0400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Magnolia Dermatology
    10547 Fry Rd, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 834-3349

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Rosacea
Rash
Acne
Rosacea
Rash

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 30, 2020
    Excellent treatment plan for both my daughters in regards to acne. VERY attentive and follows up thoroughly to make sure treatment is going well. Always takes time to make sure we understand recommendations and writes down plan. Absolutely wonderful...she has been a godsend for my daughters acne improvement. Office is very friendly and efficient with very short wait times.
    Cindy S — Jul 30, 2020
    About Dr. Samantha Robare, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1306161211
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samantha Robare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robare has seen patients for Acne, Rosacea and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Robare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

