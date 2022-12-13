See All Podiatrists in Emerson, NJ
Dr. Samantha Rosenzweig, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Emerson, NJ
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samantha Rosenzweig, DPM

Dr. Samantha Rosenzweig, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Emerson, NJ. 

Dr. Rosenzweig works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ and Montvale, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenzweig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emerson Office
    466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 967-8221
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Bergen Gastroenterology Paramus Office
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 967-8221
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Nj Womens Wellness Center LLC
    305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 391-0071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Rosenzweig is an outstanding medical provider. Her ability to effectively communicate with her patients , especially by her interest in their overall well being and by being so an amazingly attentive listener. A very caring physician.
    John — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Samantha Rosenzweig, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013377548
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosenzweig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenzweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenzweig has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenzweig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenzweig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenzweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenzweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

