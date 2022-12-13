Dr. Rosenzweig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantha Rosenzweig, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samantha Rosenzweig, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Emerson, NJ.
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bergen Gastroenterology Paramus Office1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Nj Womens Wellness Center LLC305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (201) 391-0071
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Rosenzweig is an outstanding medical provider. Her ability to effectively communicate with her patients , especially by her interest in their overall well being and by being so an amazingly attentive listener. A very caring physician.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Rosenzweig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenzweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenzweig has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenzweig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenzweig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenzweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenzweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.