Dr. Samantha Saltz, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Samantha Saltz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital

Dr. Saltz works at Doctor Sam, LLC in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor Sam's Boca Office
    2600 N Military Trl Ste 355, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 510-9150
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Communication Disorders Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samantha Saltz, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184067704
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samantha Saltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Saltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltz, there are benefits to both methods.

