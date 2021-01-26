Overview

Dr. Samantha Sattler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Sattler works at SSM Medical Group in Saint Charles, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.