Dr. Schockman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantha Schockman, MD
Overview of Dr. Samantha Schockman, MD
Dr. Samantha Schockman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Schockman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schockman's Office Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
-
2
Cincinnati Eye Institute580 S Loop Rd Ste 200, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schockman?
She was easy to understand, and trustworthy.
About Dr. Samantha Schockman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1417363953
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schockman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schockman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schockman works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schockman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schockman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schockman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schockman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.