Dr. Samantha Suffren, MD
Overview of Dr. Samantha Suffren, MD
Dr. Samantha Suffren, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Suffren's Office Locations
Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2675
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samantha Suffren, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
