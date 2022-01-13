Overview of Dr. Samantha Thomson, MD

Dr. Samantha Thomson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.



Dr. Thomson works at Cedars-Sinai OB-GYN in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.