Dr. Samantha Thomson, MD
Dr. Samantha Thomson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
1
Heldfond Medical Group8631 W 3rd St Ste 510E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 385-3380
2
Uc San Diego Medical Center - Hillcrest200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-6600
3
Univ of Ca Sn Diego Jacobs Medcl Ctr9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 249-3600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
4 4168 Front St Lowr Level, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-7878
5 9400 Campus Point Dr Lowr Level, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 249-3600
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Thomson was so spectacular that I wish she could be my ob/gyn for any future babies (but it looks like she moved to San Diego…huge bummer). She is always on her game, extremely knowledgeable with the latest, and goes beyond her line of work to help you with anything that will empower you, she is discrete, and boy did she perform a vaginal delivery that my mom (who was skeptical because she thought I needed an older doctor) still raves about to this day! She says the way she maneuvered my daughter during the delivery was unlike anything she’d ever seen, such an expert. She is quick on her feet to find the best solutions during labor so that everything goes smoothly (my baby was transverse but delivery was quick and honestly awesome). You can tell Dr Thomson absolutely loves what she does and is a great advocate for women. Thank you Dr Thomson, I was very fortunate to be in your care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
