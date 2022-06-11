Dr. Venkatesh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantha Venkatesh, MD
Dr. Samantha Venkatesh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Northwestern Medicine Lung Transplantation Program675 N Saint Clair St Fl 18, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8630
Dr. Venkatesh is extremely smart, very updated, and has an excellent bed side. She gives the best care to her patients.
Dr. Venkatesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.