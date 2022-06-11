See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Samantha Venkatesh, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (2)
Overview of Dr. Samantha Venkatesh, MD

Dr. Samantha Venkatesh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Venkatesh works at Northwestern Medicine Lung Transplantation Program in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Venkatesh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Lung Transplantation Program
    675 N Saint Clair St Fl 18, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8630

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Samantha Venkatesh, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417417825
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Venkatesh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Venkatesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Venkatesh works at Northwestern Medicine Lung Transplantation Program in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Venkatesh’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatesh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

