Dr. Samantha Wiegand, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samantha Wiegand, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Wiegand works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Centerville, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH, Mason, OH, Middletown, OH and Piqua, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 410, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Miami Valley Hospital
    1 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Perinatal Partners in Mason
    7450 S Mason Montgomery Rd Unit 201, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Perinatal Partners at Atrium Medical Center
    200 Medical Center Dr Ste 180, Middletown, OH 45005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Perinatal Partners in Piqua
    101 Looney Rd Ste B, Piqua, OH 45356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Preeclampsia
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Preeclampsia

Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Everyone was super nice and helpful. Explained everything to me and listened.
    — Dec 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Samantha Wiegand, MD
    About Dr. Samantha Wiegand, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1578634275
    • 1578634275
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samantha Wiegand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiegand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiegand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiegand has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiegand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiegand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiegand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiegand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiegand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

