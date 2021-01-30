Overview of Dr. Samantha Wood, DO

Dr. Samantha Wood, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Mercy Health Fairfield Internal Medicine in Fairfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.