Overview

Dr. Samantha Wyatt, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Wyatt works at Decatur Dermatology in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.