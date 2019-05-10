Dr. Samantha Wyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Wyatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Samantha Wyatt, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Locations
Decatur Dermatology620 Walnut St NE Ste A, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 353-7775
Decatur Dermatology PC1316 Somerville Rd SE Ste 4, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 353-7775
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome staff
About Dr. Samantha Wyatt, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942247150
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
