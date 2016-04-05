Dr. Samar Choubah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choubah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samar Choubah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samar Choubah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brockton, MA. They graduated from Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Dr. Choubah works at
Locations
-
1
Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital680 Centre St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 941-7000
-
2
Compass Medical Quincy - Family Medicine54 Miller St Ste 300, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (781) 884-6300
-
3
Signature Healthcare Brockton130 Quincy Ave, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 941-7268
-
4
Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital Surgery176 Quincy Ave, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 586-7400
-
5
Signature Healthcare Medical Group110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 894-0400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choubah?
I have been a diabetic for 15 yrs. and the Dr. is the first Diabetic Dr. I have seen. She has been on top of my changing medical needs and has shown me what a Dr. Patient relationship should be. The Dr. is a refreshing change from the other Drs. I have had in the past. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Samar Choubah, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic and French
- 1588698245
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choubah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choubah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choubah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choubah works at
Dr. Choubah has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choubah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choubah speaks Arabic and French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Choubah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choubah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choubah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choubah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.