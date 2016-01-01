Dr. Khoury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samar Khoury, MD
Dr. Samar Khoury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.
Cardiothoracic Surgical Service of Zanesville955 Bethesda Dr Fl 1, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-0804
Genesis Healthcare2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4581
Tri County Foot & Ankle Associates Inc.61353 Southgate Rd Ste 3, Cambridge, OH 43725 Directions (740) 421-9234
- Genesis Hospital
- Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Samar Khoury, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1144206103
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
