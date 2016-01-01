Dr. Samar Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Samar Mahmood, MD
Dr. Samar Mahmood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dekalb, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.
Dr. Mahmood works at
Dr. Mahmood's Office Locations
Ben Gordon Center12 Health Services Dr, Dekalb, IL 60115 Directions (815) 756-4875
Conventions Psychiatry & Counseling4300 Weaver Pkwy Ste 100A, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 416-8289
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Samar Mahmood, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Harvard South Shore Program
- University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Psychiatry
