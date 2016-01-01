See All Psychiatrists in Dekalb, IL
Dr. Samar Mahmood, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Dekalb, IL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samar Mahmood, MD

Dr. Samar Mahmood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dekalb, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.

Dr. Mahmood works at Northwesten Medicine Ben Gordon Center DeKalb Health Services Drive in Dekalb, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mahmood's Office Locations

    Ben Gordon Center
    12 Health Services Dr, Dekalb, IL 60115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 756-4875
    Conventions Psychiatry & Counseling
    4300 Weaver Pkwy Ste 100A, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 416-8289

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Samar Mahmood, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1669545943
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago
    • Harvard South Shore Program
    • University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College
    • Psychiatry
