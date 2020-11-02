Overview of Dr. Samar Merriman, MD

Dr. Samar Merriman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Merriman works at Reston Women's Center in Reston, VA with other offices in Centreville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.