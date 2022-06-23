Overview of Dr. Samar Mumtaz, MD

Dr. Samar Mumtaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Mumtaz works at Beaumont Psychiatric Services in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Beverly Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.