Dr. Samar Nahas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from King Faisal University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
UCR Women's Health19330 Jesse Ln Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92508 Directions (844) 397-7124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Nahas is WONDERFUL! Very reassuring during one of the most difficult times of my life. Knowledgeable and kind. I highly recommend
- Gynecology
- Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, Az, Usa Advanced Laparoscopic Robotic Fellowship In Gynecologic Oncology|University Of Manitoba, Mb, Canada Gynecologic Oncology
- University of British Columbia|University Of British Columbia, Vancouver, Ca Ob/Gyn
- King Faisal University
Dr. Nahas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nahas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nahas has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nahas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.