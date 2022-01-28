Overview

Dr. Samar Rashid, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Rashid works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.