Dr. Samara Rutberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samara Rutberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samara Rutberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Dr. Rutberg works at
Locations
-
1
Group Health Cooperative Inc209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rutberg?
About Dr. Samara Rutberg, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1831217223
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rutberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rutberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutberg works at
Dr. Rutberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.