Dr. Samarth Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samarth Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samarth Reddy, MD
Dr. Samarth Reddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
21st Century Oncology LLC9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 304, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 482-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Dr. Reddy is a kind, considerate doctor who gains your confidence at your first meeting. Having been frightened as heck and thinking the worse, he put me at ease immediately. The confidence and knowledge just appears at first visit , as he spends all the time one needs to understand the process . He is understanding and thorough with a wonderful bedside manner to a scared patient. I would highly recommend Dr. Reddy if you are in need of oncology service. I actually looked forward to going there because every time I left the office I felt better .His assistant Ashley is also awesome & very caring !
About Dr. Samarth Reddy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1851389514
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.