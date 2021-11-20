See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Irving, TX
Dr. Samata Basani, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
16 years of experience

Dr. Samata Basani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Alluri Sitaram Raju Academy of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Basani works at Las Colinas Endocrinology, P.A. in Irving, TX with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Las Colinas Endocrinology
    1153 W John Carpenter Fwy Ste 102, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 291-0770
    303 Parkway Dr NE # 423, Atlanta, GA 30312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 265-3889
Hospital Affiliations
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
  View other providers who treat Goiter
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Boil
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oscar Health
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 20, 2021
    Dr. Samata Basani is an excellent Endocrinologist and specialist in providing solutions and encouragement for Type 1 Diabetics. She stays very current on a dynamic changing world with new insulins, new insulin pumps, new Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, and closed loop solutions. She is flexible to help her patients adopt the right treatment. She has been very helpful to me for the past 5 years (I have had T1D for 55 years and have worn a pump for more than 20 years) and has been just as helpful to my 24 year old son who was diagnosed with T1D 12 months ago (he uses MDI using an insulin pen solution). She is willing to appeal for the right solution with my insurance company who has sometimes been difficult to provide what we have needed. She understands the importance of good glucose control and is always very encouraging to address other issues that challenge diabetics. She encouraged me to lose weight, when I needed to hear it. I cannot say enough positive things about her.
    Bill Allen — Nov 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samata Basani, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
    • 1689929820
    Education & Certifications

    • Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    • ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
    • Atlanta Medical Center
    • Alluri Sitaram Raju Academy of Medical Sciences
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samata Basani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basani has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Basani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

