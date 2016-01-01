Dr. Kamireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samata Kamireddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Samata Kamireddy, MD
Dr. Samata Kamireddy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kamireddy's Office Locations
1
Emory Healthcare At Coca Cola1 Coca Cola Plz Nw, Atlanta, GA 30313 Directions (404) 676-5800
2
Children's At North Druid Hills Outpatient Rehabilitation1605 Chantilly Dr Ne, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 778-3261
3
Walmart Pharmacy 10-50101030 Delta Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30354 Directions (404) 778-8281
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samata Kamireddy, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1932466430
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
