Dr. Samata McClure, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samata McClure, DO
Overview of Dr. Samata McClure, DO
Dr. Samata McClure, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. McClure works at
Dr. McClure's Office Locations
-
1
Greenville Obstetrics And Gynecology3506 Kennett Pike Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19807 Directions (302) 661-3375
-
2
Christiana Center For Wmns Hlth3706 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807 Directions (302) 623-6320
-
3
Imgng. Srvcs At Concord Health Center161 Wilmington W Chester Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 Directions (610) 361-1030
-
4
Cchs Ob.gyn. PA721 E Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (302) 661-3375
-
5
Christianacare4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718 Directions (302) 623-4055
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClure?
Dr. McClure is kind and gentle, with the best bedside manner I’ve experienced from an Ob-Gyn.
About Dr. Samata McClure, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184939670
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.