Dr. Samay Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samay Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samay Jain, MD
Dr. Samay Jain, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Urology Associates - Port Orchard450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
-
2
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
Dr Jain is awesome! Right from the first visit I felt we were a team. He helped me explore all the options for treatment and answered all my questions/concerns. He is very patient oriented and compassionate. Did I mention he has a great staff? You can tell he cares about his patients and staff. I highly recommend Dr Samay Jain.
About Dr. Samay Jain, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1679505515
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.