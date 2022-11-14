Overview

Dr. Sambhavna Khanna, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albany, NY.



Dr. Khanna works at 1st Advantage Dental - Colonie in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.