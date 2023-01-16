Overview of Dr. Samedyar Durrani, MD

Dr. Samedyar Durrani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from The University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Durrani works at Desert Surgical Specialists in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.