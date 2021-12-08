Overview of Dr. Sameea Husain, DO

Dr. Sameea Husain, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Husain works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.