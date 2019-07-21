Overview of Dr. Sameeh Kawar, MD

Dr. Sameeh Kawar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Kawar works at Fahs Surgical Services- East Dearborn in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.