Dr. Sameep Kadakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameep Kadakia, MD
Overview of Dr. Sameep Kadakia, MD
Dr. Sameep Kadakia, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kadakia works at
Dr. Kadakia's Office Locations
-
1
Premier ENT Associates at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 6252, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadakia?
Dr Kadakia is absolutely the best! He is incredibly knowledgeable and skilled and yet is completely human, approachable and very compassionate! And he is extremely busy, but never makes you feel rushed or unimportant. He is absolutely extraordinary. He is everything you need when dealing with life and death situations. My entire family thanks God for him every day.
About Dr. Sameep Kadakia, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1063788461
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadakia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadakia accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kadakia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kadakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadakia works at
Dr. Kadakia has seen patients for Facial Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadakia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadakia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadakia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.