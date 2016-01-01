Overview of Dr. Sameer Ahmed, MD

Dr. Sameer Ahmed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Dow Medical College Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Ahmed works at Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Mooresville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.