Overview

Dr. Sameer Ansari, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ansari works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery
    259 E Erie St Ste 1950, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3185
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3185

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Stroke
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Stroke

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Synovial Cysts Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intracranial Aneurysms - Multiple Congenital Anomaly Chevron Icon
Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    About Dr. Sameer Ansari, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932214152
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

