Dr. Sameer Azhak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameer Azhak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Cardiology Practice246 Hamburg Tpke Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-1141
Clifton Office721 Clifton Ave Ste 2A, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 777-7727
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Azhak is my guardian angel He saved my life when other doctors couldn't help me. He also has a wonderful bedside manner. His staff is friendly and very caring. Would recomend him with all my HEART.
About Dr. Sameer Azhak, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1073672085
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University- Cardiovascular Disease
- Seton Hall University- Internal Medicine
- Seton Hall Univeristy- Internal Medicine
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Cardiology
