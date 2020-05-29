Overview

Dr. Sameer Azhak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Azhak works at Advanced Cardiology Practice in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.