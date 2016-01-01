Overview of Dr. Sameer Batoo, MD

Dr. Sameer Batoo, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Govt Med Coll Srinagar and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.



Dr. Batoo works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Menomonie, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Secondary Malignancies and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.