Dr. Bellapravalu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sameer Bellapravalu, MD
Overview of Dr. Sameer Bellapravalu, MD
Dr. Sameer Bellapravalu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Bellapravalu's Office Locations
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-5468
Banner Behavioral Health Hospital - Scottsdale7575 E Earll Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 448-7500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sameer Bellapravalu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1013030022
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellapravalu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellapravalu speaks Hindi.
Dr. Bellapravalu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellapravalu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellapravalu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellapravalu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.