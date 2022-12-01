Dr. Chadha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sameer Chadha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameer Chadha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Florida Cardiopulmonary Center915 Harley Strickland Blvd, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 456-0300
Central Florida Pulmonary Consultants1319 S International Pkwy Ste 1171, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 268-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chadha was a blessing for me. I would recommend him to anyone. He is kind and caring.
About Dr. Sameer Chadha, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1164736211
Education & Certifications
- Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chadha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadha has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chadha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chadha speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadha.
