Overview of Dr. Sameer Chawla, MD

Dr. Sameer Chawla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Chawla works at Wakemed Childrens Pediatric Minor Procedures in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.