Dr. Sameer Chawla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Wakemed Childrens Pediatric Minor Procedures3024 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 350-7251
Wakemed Urology10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 105, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 350-1606
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My experience with Dr. Chawla could not be better as I go through prostate cancer, and have recently undergone prostate removal. I'm three weeks past my surgery, and my recovery is going incredibly well, as I am quickly returning to my normal life. I attribute this to the surgical skills of Dr. Chawla.
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Thomas Jefferson U Med Ctr
- Temple Univ Hosp
- Temple Univ Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
- Urology
