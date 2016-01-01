Dr. Sameer Dhalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Dhalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameer Dhalla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Dhalla works at
Locations
-
1
Ravi Hotchandani MD159 Barnegat Rd Ste 202, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 452-9800
-
2
Hudson Valley Endoscopy Center Inc400 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 202, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-0736
-
3
Riverside Medical Group1425 Bloomfield St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 293-0401
-
4
Riverside Medical Group10 1st St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 293-0401
-
5
Dr. Hyman Kirschenbaum38 Meadowlands Pkwy Ste 2, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (201) 293-0401
-
6
Riverside Medical LLC714 10th St, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (201) 865-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhalla?
About Dr. Sameer Dhalla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1417121898
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhalla works at
Dr. Dhalla has seen patients for Gastritis, Enteritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.